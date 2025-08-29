The Sims competitor Paralives is fixing one of the biggest sins of its life sim rival, as Parafolk will actually wash their hands immediately after going to the toilet – most of the time

The best thing about The Sims – for me, anyway – is controlling the lives of my digital creations like a puppetmaster. That being said, micromanagement is a pain, and I like it when I can rely on their AI to do some things automatically. Thankfully, Paralives has just reached a new milestone: Parafolks can wash their hands after going to the toilet.

In a new Patreon post by developer Alex Massé, he writes: "I have improved the autonomy system to make Parafolks perform actions automatically after they finish something, depending on certain conditions. For example, after using the toilet, it is recommended that you wash your hands, so your Paras will do that now! But if you have a Sloppy personality trait, they will not do it."

Now, everyone plays life simulator games differently. I tend to go for rags to riches runs in The Sims, but the riches are a modest house with a nice garden. So, when my colleagues told me their Sims often wash their hands in a different bathroom to the one they've just used, I was shocked. Mine only ever have one bathroom, so it's never been an issue for me.

It's a common issue within the community when dealing with Sims on lots with multiple bathrooms and showers. Some wash their dishes in the bathroom sink, and some, after relieving themselves, go to guest houses or staff quarters, leaving the main building, going into the garden, and into a different building instead of just washing their hands then and there.

"After cooking, if your Para is hungry, they are also going to eat what you just cooked," Massé continues. "Paras can clean their counters as well as other objects that get dirty. Characters with the Neat personality trait will also wash their hands afterwards."

Now that is a great feature, because I often notice my Sims cooking a meal and then just leaving it on the counter instead of putting it in the fridge or grabbing a plate. Silly Sims.

Paralives is shaping up to be a good competitor. It launches into early access December 8, 2025.

