The Sims 4's colorful competitor Paralives lets you be a passive aggressive king and give backhanded compliments or just straight up diss characters for being bad cooks or because "they have a lower paying job than you"

Paralives' card-based system for developing relationships between Parafolk has a newly revealed twist: "Variants" that add another level of complexity to conversations that can help romances blossom or bitter resentment to foster.

We've known about Paralives' Together cards for a long time now, but essentially, you can choose how interactions between Parafolks play out using cards indicating different topics of conversation, like music, the weather, and politics. But Paralives Studio has now revealed that some of these cards have variants that can help swing a relationship in a certain direction.

"In social interactions between paras, some options called ~ together cards ~ have variants! you get to express different intentions through a given card," reads a tweet with a short video demonstrating how the feature works.

As you can see in the video, you'll be able to choose to compliment a character, and then a sub menu will let you decide whether that compliment is delivered in a flirtatious way, or an ironic way. In a public Patreon update, Paralives Studio explains that an ironic compliment could make the recipient "embarrassed, angry or sad," and in turn, the Para that feels slighted can then be offered cards to insult the jerk "that was rude to them."

My favorite part: "For those who are curious, Parafolks can insult someone else about many things, including the context of the conversation or the personality of the Para," says Paralives Studio. "If you feel like insulting someone because they are not as skilled as you in cooking, if they have a lower paying job than you or if you want to fully blame them for the house being dirty, you can!"

If you let two Paras duke it out long enough, you'll eventually have the option to officially label them Enemies, leading to fights to the death where you bet on a winner. OK, that part's not true, but the developer does say enemy paras "will unlock more Together Cards and ways to reflect this special relationship dynamic."

All I'm saying is, you can insult my salary, you can tell me my house isn't clean enough, but insult my cooking when you know my specialty is instant ramen with a soft-boiled egg? Them's fightin' words.

