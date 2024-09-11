Stardew Valley fan creates Lego mock-up of the farming sim's map that's so impressive even ConcernedApe can't help but stop by to celebrate it
More than just another brick in the wall
The Stardew Valley community can be just as creative as the farming sim's creator himself, and one fan's stunning Lego recreation of the game's map proves as much.
While there's sadly no official Stardew Valley Lego set as of yet, this hasn't stopped genius builders like Steve Jensen from making their own. Brick by brick, Jensen rebuilt the game's vibrant town with Lego pieces - and the finished product is downright mind-blowing. From Marnie's Ranch to the Community Center, his recreation seems to include every single major and minor map detail without missing a beat.
Jensen's build doesn't skimp out on any finer details, either - he even includes Lego versions of Stardew Valley's iconic characters. Each resident comes equipped with an object unique to their in-game identity, too. Robin wields a saw, Evelyn holds a pie, and, hilariously, Marnie has the mayor's iconic purple underpants in hand. It's undeniably impressive - so much so that Jensen just won BrickCon 2024 People's Choice Award.
That's not all, though - Jensen's build also caught the attention of Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone himself. "While People's Choice was big news," Jensen writes in a celebratory post, "this is even BIGGER NEWS! Guess who stopped by Saturday afternoon (before any awards had happened). It's ok if you don't recognize him... I didn't either. And yes, I did a brief fan-boy moment when ConcernedApe introduced himself!"
He goes on to reveal that he took ConcernedApe "'backstage' for a closer look" at his build. It's a dream come true for any Stardew Valley stan, and Jensen deserves the recognition after building one of the best Lego sets I've personally ever seen. I know I wouldn't be able to pull off such a feat - his work took him a solid two years, starting as "an idea" in late 2022. Jensen is taking a much-deserved "long break" now, but he's sure to return with more mind-boggling builds.
