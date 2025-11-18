inZOI was "far, far, far less developed than Subnautica 2" around the time publisher Krafton decided to fire Unknown Worlds leads, says former CEO: "There wasn't a ton of game present"

The trial between former Subnautica 2 studio leads and publisher Krafton has just begun, and in a November 17 transcript reviewed by GamesRadar+, the two had plenty to say. Ex-Unknown Worlds CEO Ted Gill, for example, remarks at one point that Krafton's early access life sim inZOI was more like a "tech demo" compared to the apparent splendor of Subnautica 2.

Gill explains during questioning that Unknown Worlds had hoped to release Subnautica 2 in early access on August 14, 2025, but Krafton reportedly stalled on the launch once Gill "shared two scenarios at the time that showed us earning a large portion of the earnout and then almost all of it," which was close to $250 million. Krafton stalled, says Gill, even though its newest title was in an underwhelming state.

inZOI released in early access on March 27, but Gill says that "it was very early in early access. It was content light."