Ousted Subnautica 2 founders fight Krafton over ChatGPT records as the publisher accuses them of deleting and stealing data: "'Make sure there's nothing incriminating'"

New legal filings reveal additional details about the war for Subnautica 2

A woman in an underwater suit receiving a danger warning during the trailer for Subnautica 2.
(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

Subnautica 2 creators are now locking their missiles on Krafton's ChatGPT logs as they continue their legal tussle over their sudden firing in July. But publisher Krafton is lobbing its own projectiles back at its ex-employees, claiming the former executives at developer Unknown Worlds are guilty.

It's another nasty skirmish in what's already been a gruesome battle for $250 million, which Unknown Worlds founders Charlie Cleveland and Max McGuire, along with ex-CEO Ted Gill, claim they're owed for reaching revenue milestones following Krafton's $500 million acquisition in 2021.