Simon Collins-Laflamme, the original founder of Hypixel Studio, the team working on Minecraft -like Hytale after hosting its own Minecraft server for years, has an update about restarting the now-cancelled game . He's hoping to simply buy the IP outright, a process he believes will be simpler than trying to buy an entire company.

Hytale is a survival game that has been in development for 10 years and was sold to Riot in 2020. Collins-Laflamme has raised people's hopes, as he has been vocal about buying back the studio and getting the game into our hands.

Now, Collins-Laflamme confirms he wants to buy "Just the IP, not the business. It's a much simpler transaction." He adds, "You can buy everything to run the game and continue development with a simple purchase agreement, no shareholders complex dog water agreement. IP means intellectual property; it can be code, art, name, etc."

July 19, 2025

One reason for buying just the IP, rather than all of Hypixel Studio, Collins-Laflamme says, is that it would cost a lot more money due to the value the people who work there hold, but now "there is none anymore."

For people picturing dramatic scenes out of Succession or The Social Network, Collins-Laflamme says , "It's not like in the movies, it’s just a call and a purchase agreement."

He also adds , "Negotiation wouldn't last long, it's the initiation of talks that can take a while to start because everyone is busy and the agreements drafting is the real time sink. I have been through an investment and a (2) sales for Hytale, I got some experience and understanding of how long it can take! However an IP purchase agreement is much more simpler than a company investment or sale."

Although the idea of this game coming back is exciting, it's important to remember that Collins-Laflamme has already tried to temper expectations. He said "a lot of content would be cut early on" so that the game can release in early access and then more features would be added as development continued. So don't expect a Minecraft competitor right out of the gate.

