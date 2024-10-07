OG Silent Hill 2 director is "very happy" about the remake: "Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original"

Silent Hill 2's director is "very happy" that the new remake is bringing his horror classic to an entirely different generation.

Masashi Tsuboyama led the original game with the sadly-shuttered Team Silent all the way back in 2001, and he's now chimed in on what remakers Bloober Team have achieved in 2024.

"I think the value of the remake is that a new generation can play it" Tsuboyama tweeted earlier this week right as glowing Silent Hill 2 Remake reviews began to flood the internet. "As a creator, I'm very happy about it. It's been 23 years! Even if you don't know the original, you can just enjoy the remake as it is. Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original."

🟥I think the value of the remake is that a new generation can play it. As a creator, I'm very happy about it. It's been 23 years! Even if you don't know the original, you can just enjoy the remake as it is. Whether it's good or bad doesn't affect the original.#SilentHill2October 4, 2024

Having said that, Tsuboyama then delved into his mostly positive impressions of the horror revival. He called most of the fluffy modern additions - 4k resolutions, 'photorealistic' environments, and pre-order cosmetics - "mediocre," which isn't too surprising since Silent Hill 2 is a game that's foggy and murky by design. And, also, a massive pink rabbit mask? "Who is this promotion going to appeal to?"

The OG director had much kinder praise for everything else in the remake, though. "The change in playable camera has a significant impact on many aspects, combat, level design, art creation, etc," he explained. "While the impact on the story may be relatively small, it brings a big change to the playfeel of the game." He also says he's "not satisfied with the playable camera from 23 years ago" since it was a tech "limit" rather than intentional design. "The over-the-shoulder view definitely adds to the sense of realism. In other words, it makes me want to try playing the even more immersive remake of Silent Hill 2!"

