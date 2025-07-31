Konami dev knows fans dismissed Silent Hill 2 remake studio Bloober at first, but it's "amazing" to be proved right: "It's about trusting the development team and securing the budget and time they need"

Following an interview in which Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team revealed how the horror game's success contributed to the studio's confidence, Konami producer Motoi Okamoto is sharing his own thoughts.

Speaking in a new online thread (as translated by Automaton), Okamoto responds directly to the Bloober Team interview where Cronos: The New Dawn director Jacek Zięba describes how devs no longer feel "like underdogs all the time" thanks to the Silent Hill 2 remake. "I believe the primary job of a producer is to thoroughly discuss the initial concept, guidelines, and prototype until they are solidified," writes Okamoto.

"After that, it's about trusting the development team and securing the budget and time they need," says the producer, who is now working on Silent Hill f. Okamoto himself played a major role during the Silent Hill 2 remake's development, from backing Konami's decision to partner with Bloober Team in the first place, to actually deciding which portions of the 2001 original were to be kept and which weren't in the newer release.

Understandably, Okamoto is proud of Bloober Team and the recognition it's now receiving globally. "It is the greatest reward for a producer to see the studio you worked with receive worldwide acclaim and share in its success," admits the dev. "Bloober Team is amazing. NeoBards Entertainment is amazing. Annapurna Interactive and Screen Burn Interactive (formerly No Code) are also fantastic teams. I want to share in their honor and successes."

It's certainly a wholesome thread, to say the least, and a very nice follow-up to Zięba's own thoughts from just a few days ago. Considering Okamoto's obvious passion for the Silent Hill series, I personally can't wait to see how Silent Hill f turns out – and with its September 25 release date, there's thankfully not long at all to wait before I and other stans get to experience the new horror game for ourselves, firsthand.

