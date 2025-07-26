Undertale's Toby Fox celebrates 10 years of the seminal RPG by letting you create your own pixelated avatar and record a memory, but it crashed almost immediately

It's hard to believe that seminal indie RPG Undertale released almost 10 years ago, but alas, here we are. To celebrate the milestone that's making me feel like I'm about to crumble into dust, creator Toby Fox is politely asking for your memories.

"It's almost been 10 years since UNDERTALE released," Fox recently tweeted. "Now, I'm looking for your memories. Let's turn back together. Face the flower and speak." All very cryptic, yes. What he means to say is, 'I've created a website that lets you tell the world what Undertale means to you.'

The website is actually pretty cool, too. You obviously jot down something nice to say about the game and then choose an avatar, which could be one of Undertale's now-iconic cast or a custom pixel character you can draw and color yourself.

I hope this gets traction @tobyfox pic.twitter.com/TL5TKejWCMJuly 26, 2025

I hope I get picked pic.twitter.com/WZcjtZy62ZJuly 26, 2025

People drew everything from a Bald Frisk to the literal logo of European supermarket chain Aldi - both embedded above - though lots of people in the comments took the assignment much more seriously, leaving heartfelt messages alongside really cool character designs. We might need to wait until Undertale's actual birthday, August 15, before we see what Toby Fox has in store for everyone's submissions.

The site also proved to be so popular, it basically crashed almost immediately. "There are so many submissions, the site is having trouble," Fox added. "If your submission is stuck on 'Submitting', please try sending it again later. Your submission should be auto-saved in your browser." Those issues should be resolved now, though.

