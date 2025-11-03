The Outer Worlds 2 takes the RP in RPG so seriously, some NPCs will call you out for walking around naked: "Should I be averting my eyes, or?"

Obsidian Entertainment has always had an eye for the finer details, whether that came in the form of Pentiment's commitment to history or Grounded's literally small details. And in the case of its newest game, The Outer Worlds 2, it comes from characters calling you out for running around butt naked.

So, yes, Obsidian RPGs have been great at reacting to your larger choices and character builds and dialogue options - so much so that getting through a playthrough without save scumming, just to walk back an embarrassing comment to a fictional character, is difficult.

The Outer Worlds 2 takes the RP in RPG a step further, though. If you strip off your clothes and walk around the world without garments, the world will give you the side eye.

Love Obsidian so I'm happy that Outer Worlds 2 is awesome so far, so much better than the first one.Got naked to see if NPCs reacted, and well, let's just say these vids show the independently reactive nature of NPCs/the world in general. pic.twitter.com/XuFnZOdfjcOctober 30, 2025

One Reddit post shares a few examples of this (above), with crew member Niles asking "Should I be averting my eyes, or?" You can either play dumb or fully embrace your state of undress, which is probably the more appropriate attitude to take for a citizen living hundreds of years in the future. Victorian era shame, begone!

Another example sees Earth directorate Augustine de Vries scold you for turning up to "a professional mission briefing" as if you're dressed/undressed for a "naturist social club meeting." There are probably way more instances of this further into the game, and I'm very curious to see how absurd it could get. I might even have to reload a save file and do a naked run next.

