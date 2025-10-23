The Outer Worlds 2 Metacritic score matches the impressive reviews for the original 2019 RPG, with the two tied as Obsidian's fifth-best games

The Outer Worlds 2's Metacritic score has landed and it's right on par with the original RPG, and tied for fifth highest-rated game the developer Obsidian has ever made.

Obsidian has put in a shift this year, releasing three games. First was Avowed back in February, then Grounded 2 came out of nowhere and launched very shortly after its announcement during the summer. And now to close out the year, The Outer Worlds 2 is releasing next week on October 29.

The Outer Worlds 2's Metacritic score of 85 is on par with the original game, as well as South Park: The Stick of Truth, and places it just above Fallout: New Vegas at 84 and Avowed at 80. This makes it tied for the fifth highest-rated game from the studio behind Pentiment (which sits at 90 for Nintendo Switch 2), Pillars of Eternity (89 on PC), Pillars of Eternity (88 on PC) and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords (86 on Xbox).

In GamesRadar+'s The Outer Worlds 2 review , senior staff writer Heather Wald gave the game four-and-a-half stars out of five and said: "The Outer Worlds 2 is bigger and better than the first game in every respect, with deep, rich role-playing and plenty of freedom to tailor your experience. Every world feels curated, and exploration is always purposeful and rewarding. Topped off with a vast range of weapons, brilliant writing, and a story and character that's yours to shape, this is Obsidian doing what it does best to deliver an engrossing RPG you'll want to replay again and again."

