Persona 3 Reload is getting a 3-hour game trial that might let you fight a battle or two, if you're lucky

Persona 3 Reload now has a three-hour PlayStation Plus game trial available - but it won't get you very far at all in the massive JRPG.

Yesterday, May 23, Atlus announced that Persona 3 Reload's game trial was available for all PlayStation Plus Premium members with immediate effect - that's the top tier of Sony's subscription system. You'll now be able to take the Persona 3 remake for a three-hour test drive.

Yet to jump into Persona 3 Reload? 🤔PlayStation Plus Premium members can now discover the mysteries of the Dark Hour with a free 3-hour game trial! Progress and trophies carry over to the full game.Try now: https://t.co/O08n991Tyl pic.twitter.com/RTM6mWUDnZMay 23, 2024

That's good and all, but it needs putting in the context of Persona 3 Reload's massive run time and relatively slow opening. "PS Plus members can now play Persona 3 Reload up to like maybe the tutorial, maybe the first boss if they skip all cutscenes," reads one response on Twitter. The first boss is an incredible generous read of the three hours on offer.

What's more likely going to happen is that you'll meet the initial cast of Persona 3 Reload, only to get booted out of the remake when the timer expires. I'm pretty sure Akihiko will spend more time in the hospital recovering than on screen for the three-hour game trial.

"These trials are cool But I gotta say It needs to be more than 3 hours for certain games. I'll say at least 6 or 7," writes another Twitter user. Others are rightly pointing out that the game trial feels a little redundant given that Persona 3 Reload is available in full on Xbox Game Pass, but it still means something for those who don't have an Xbox to hand.

