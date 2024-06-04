FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki hopes to take the "bits that didn't go so well this time with Elden Ring" and improve on them in a "future title"

The Elden Ring DLC isn't even out yet, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki is already thinking about FromSoftware's next project - and how the studio can do better next time around.

"Making a game as large and ambitious as Elden Ring was obviously not without its troubles," Miyazaki tells our friends at PC Gamer. "It was a challenging and long process. But it was also extremely fun, as a creator. I'd love to recreate that experience for myself, more than anything. Every time with these games, there's things that go well, and there's things that don't go so well."

Despite Elden Ring's critical acclaim, Miyazaki says it wasn't immune to development issues, but adds that the "two-way process, the communication with the players, has been really good this time, I feel—it's something we've managed to lock into a little better. So taking those bits that didn't go so well this time with Elden Ring and incorporating those and improving those in a future title—that's something I'm really excited for."

We recently got some hands-on preview time with Shadow of the Erdtree, and it's looking both gosh-darned impressive and way harder than the original game. It's also much bigger than it originally seemed, adding over 10 bosses and "around 100" new weapons to dig into. You can control the difficulty at least a little bit by collecting the golden symbols known as Miquella's footsteps, but the expansion is set to deliver the stiff challenge FromSoftware fans have come to expect regardless.

