Daredevil star Charlie Cox still can't escape Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 praise, so he's vowed to "play the game," his first since Super Mario 64: "I need to get a console first"

Daredevil star Charlie Cox, the brilliant himbo that he is, knows practically nothing about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , even though he voices fan-favorite character Gustave. He now says he needs to actually play the game, but to do that, he'll need to buy a console first. Oh Charlie, never change.

This article gets into some early spoilers for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, so you may want to stay clear unless you've rolled credits.

"I remember being in the studio and thinking, 'This is beautiful, the visuals are extraordinary," Cox says in a Q&A during the recent GalaxyCon in New Orleans. "They've come a long way since Mario 64,' which is probably the last computer game I played."

He's said before that he isn't a gamer, back when he revealed how long he spent recording voice lines for Gustave. He was only in the booth for "four hours maybe", and now feels like "a total fraud" due to how much people are praising him.

A point he reiterates again: "I wanna play the game," he says, "I need to play the game. I need to get a console first. I feel like a fraud because I just did the voice. But it's so cool, I'm so happy for these guys. They're not like, a big company that makes a ton of games. And I hear it's a front-runner to win game of the year, it's really cool."

Clair Obscur's developer Sandfall Interactive only has around 30 or so full-time staff, but contracted and worked with more to develop the RPG – it's one of the highest-rated games of the year on Metacritic .

