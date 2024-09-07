Cozy shop management RPG "inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service, Persona 5, and Paris" is absolutely killing it on Kickstarter

The Witch's Bakery is a shop-management RPG that's pulling inspiration from all the right places - or at least all the places that have me very excited - and no surprise, it's already killing it on Kickstarter so far.

The Witch's Bakery's name pretty much says it all. You play as a witch. You run a bakery. You also have a pink, magical cat. Oh, and the bakery's in modern day Paris. The game is split between running the shop by day, which consists of bread making minigames and decorating, and then exploring the city by night to make friends or chill. The trailer down below shows off both states, alongside a wonderful 2D art style.

The Witch's Bakery - Kickstarter Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Over on Twitter, developer Sunny Labs Games explained that the game was "inspired by Kiki's Delivery Service, Persona 5, and Paris." You can definitely see that on display in The Witch's Bakery's social links and broomstick misadventures, and that winning combination attracted almost 2,000 supporters to fully fund the game's initial Kickstarter goal in just 48 hours. There's plenty of reason to want that number to keep ticking upwards, however, since future stretch goals promise more Parisian sights and a Nintendo Switch release.

"We don't cover all of Paris in the game of course (that would be crazy!), but there are 15 different levels, featuring recognizable places and monuments, but also lesser-known local gems," the Kickstarter page explains. "You can learn about the history of each place, meet with a lovable cast of characters, revealing new quests, and participating in a variety of activities."

The only other thing that caught my eye was 'The Heart Palace'. Alongside its already busy smorgasbord of inspirations, The Witch's Bakery also has a very Psychonautsy ability to enter friends' psyche to guide their emotions through a darker dream space that's probably housing some nasty monsters too. Emotional baggage, eh?

Check out some other upcoming indie games to not miss a single release.