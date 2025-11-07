Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead slams Square Enix's push to automate 70% of debugging with AI: "The idea that QA people can be replaced at a large scale is stupid"

Larian's Michael Douse says QA workers "know what is good and what is bad before the audience does."

Square Enix recently doubled down on its commitment to AI and shared that it's planning to "automate 70% of QA" in the next few years. But it's an initiative that Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse calls a "stupid path" to take since quality assurance workers offer more than just mindless bug-squashing that can be replaced with automation.

Reacting to the Final Fantasy publisher's quest to bulk up its use of AI, Douse jumped online to say that "QA are some of the most video games-engaged people in any company," and are "integral" for community-focused teams, publishing departments, and often "know what is good and what is bad before the audience does."

