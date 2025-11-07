Baldur's Gate 3 publishing lead slams Square Enix's push to automate 70% of debugging with AI: "The idea that QA people can be replaced at a large scale is stupid"

Square Enix recently doubled down on its commitment to AI and shared that it's planning to "automate 70% of QA" in the next few years. But it's an initiative that Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse calls a "stupid path" to take since quality assurance workers offer more than just mindless bug-squashing that can be replaced with automation.

Reacting to the Final Fantasy publisher's quest to bulk up its use of AI, Douse jumped online to say that "QA are some of the most video games-engaged people in any company," and are "integral" for community-focused teams, publishing departments, and often "know what is good and what is bad before the audience does."

"AI and automation are clearly integral to QA for any large-scale game," Douse also acknowledged, "but the idea that QA people can be replaced at a large scale is stupid because it supposes that the conversations with them can be replaced and they can't. They are a massively advantageous vibe check."

The other big worry in this supposed AI-QA future is its impact on jobs and career advancement. "QA is not an inherently entry-level job but I will also add that without gateways to the industry, you won't find your lead designers," Douse added. "This is a stupid path. You want to be able to offer people beneficial positions that allow them to grow and help to grow you!"

Douse's last point is a regular point of contention whenever the use of AI in any industry pops up. If AI is supposed to take over simpler tasks to free up time for workers to focus on higher-priority stuff, how will junior employees cut their teeth and develop their skills?

Palworld's publishing lead also recently ramped up his crusade against AI games, meanwhile, Take-Two's CEO called it the "future of technology."

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director says "however much AI might try and intrude and take part in the creative side of things," his team would want to be "good enough creators" that "we could do better than AI"