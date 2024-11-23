Avowed's party camp feature captures what I love most about RPGs like Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Baldur's Gate 3

In many ways, companions in RPGs act as our guides. Through those we journey alongside, we learn more about the world around us, get closer to the cultures and beliefs of its people, and gain other perspectives on the events we go through. While they also provide other practical functions like supporting us in combat, or offering up their unique skills to overcome obstacles, I've always enjoyed how I feel more connected to the universe I'm in as I get to know my companions and bond with them. It's why, over the years, I've fallen in love with the likes of the Mass Effect Trilogy, Baldur's Gate 3, and most recently, Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Now, Avowed is about to bring us into the fantasy setting of The Living Lands as an Envoy of Aedyr who's sent to look into a mysterious plague, but we happily won't have to go it alone as we search for answers.

As we make our way through the story of Avowed, we'll be joined by a cast of companions who will lend us their skills in battle and also teach us in more ways than one. Throughout the open zone regions that make up the upcoming RPG, there will be designated spots where we can set up a party camp to score some down time, get to know our companions, and upgrade our gear. During my hands-on time with an extended demo of Avowed at Obsidian's studio, I instantly clicked with the party camp feature and found myself wanting to return to it often. In fact, just before my play session, creative director Carrie Patel highlighted it as one of her personal favorite features that gives you some "respite from the combat and the pace of exploration". And after experiencing it for myself, I have a feeling it will become a firm favorite pastime of my own.

Quieter moments

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

In the first region known as Dawnshore, I'm free to explore to my heart's content with Kai, a scaly, fish-like Aumauan soldier companion who shares the same voice actor as Mass Effect's Garrus Vakkarian. As I go about in search of side quests and forcefully test the flexible combat system on any wandering foes in sight, it's not long before I stumble upon a large crystal sticking up from the ground known as an Adra Waystone. Once I interact with it, I realize it's like a marker that indicates I can set up a party camp here, and after hearing Patel speak about it, I immediately have to check it out.

The scenery transitions from daytime to night, and I'm greeted with the sight of stars decorating the sky above Kai, who stands near a campfire. It immediately feels quite cozy and safe, away from the dangers of the region. I'm quick to speak with Kai, who begins asking me questions about myself and my goal, which in turn allows me to learn more about the setting and why my role as an Envoy of Aedyr is so intriguing. As someone who's new to the Pillars of Eternity universe, Kai's presence and the conversations we have in the camp early on help me gain a better grasp on the story and world.

From speaking with Patel, it's no surprise that I'm drawn to the party camp feature, because as it turns out, we share a love for companions and the downtime you can have with them in other RPGs like Mass Effect.

"As a player, I love the companion moments. When I'm doing my Mass Effect play through, I'm going to go through the Normandy and talk to everybody and see if they have a new conversation yet," Patel says. "And so I always feel like there's something very satisfying about giving players not only that content, but also a space to experience it that makes the entire experience feel very intentional."

"One of the things about Avowed is you don't have a ship, you don't have a big stronghold. It's you, the people with you, and your journey through The Living Lands," Patel adds. "One way to convey that sense of movement and a little bit of vulnerability is by having these moments where you have these conversations take place in this quiet campsite right in the middle of the world. I think the art team, the lighters, have done a really wonderful job making those spaces feel very evocative and very beautiful, so that even when you're in the middle of a dangerous adventure, maybe when you're even not that far from danger, it still feels like you're able to take a little bit of a break and really invest in some of those quieter moments."

Imparting wisdom

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As someone who actively seeks out quieter moments amid all the action in RPGs, I can already see myself frequently making use of the party camp to take breathers and bond with the company I keep. But as I progressed through the demo and kept returning to camp periodically, I was excited to discover that investing my time speaking to Kai actually paid off in another practical sense. Once I'd completed a quest that saw me fight a great grizzly bear covered with signs of plague, I spoke to Kai about his military background, which led to him offering to train me in a skill of my choosing in combat. Whatever option I chose then improved one of my stats. It was just a little touch, but it made it feel as though I really am learning from my companions in a tangible way, and my effort to keep talking to him was rewarded.

Of course, the biggest omission in bonding with companions in Avowed is the lack of any kind of romance , which is something I'm always looking for in RPGs. But even without it, I found myself drawn to Kai and eager to learn more about him, his personal story, and what motivations propel him forward. I also enjoy that Kai often chimes in whenever I have an encounter with someone in the world, or speak to a quest giver, and I can command him to use his fire ability to burn down obstacles. It makes them feel as much a part of my journey as I am, which as it turns out, is all part of Obsidian's aim when it comes to the team's approach to companions.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

"One thing we wanted to do with companions in Avowed is give them a little more interactivity and reactivity based on the events and conversations and quests that you're encountering in the game," explains Patel. "So we wanted them to be a little bit more present in conversations, and we also wanted them to have a little bit more to say about the adventures that you're experiencing together. There's obviously a balance that you have to hit, because to a certain extent – and for a certain kind of player – you don't want to feel like someone is back seat driving and second guessing all your choices. But it can also feel weird for players like me, who really do get invested in companions, to think you've been on this adventure with me this whole time, and you're not saying anything about it."

"So we've written a lot of content for these characters, for their engagement in the story with one another, with the player," Patel continues. "A whole lot of it is opt-in, however. And so for players who go back to party camp, they might hear their companion say a thing or two, but it's really going to be on them to have that conversation, to kind of really dig into that perspective and get to know their companion a bit better. We know that there are some people who play games like these largely for the story and for the characters, and some players who are mostly here for the combat. And so we want to make sure that both types of players can have a good experience."

I only got to spend a few hours with Avowed, but the party camp feature was a definite highlight. Just like Patel, I love companion moments, and it's great to discover Obsidian's new RPG promises to be home to plenty of them in a scenic campsite spot that we can settle down into throughout our adventures. I may not be able to bond with them quite as closely in a romantic sense, but I'm looking forward to the many fireside chats in our future.

