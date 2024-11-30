Avowed dev with credits on RPGs dating back 25 years says this is the most confident he's ever been in a game at this point

With only a few months to go until its release, the hype for Avowed is only growing stronger day by day, and it's not only fans that are fuelling the fire with one veteran developer saying that he has never been more confident in a game this close to launch.

Obsidian Entertainment's lead environmental artist Dennis Presnell has some serious industry pedigree. After several years working on the Fallout and Baldur's Gate series at Black Isle Studios, he has been at Obsidian since 2003, working on some of the biggest RPG hits of the past two decades, and according to him, he has never had as much confidence in a game as he does with Avowed.

"Games are really hard to make, and every experience is different", Presnell begins. "I've always felt a certain level of dread months before a game shipped, a case of the nerves. But this is the most confident I've ever been in my experience at this stage of the project", he explains.

For Presnell, things could not be going more smoothly as Avowed's final months in development approach."I'm just overjoyed at how well everything's come together" he says. "The team is now closing things down and fixing bugs and working on perf, and I'm going to be really proud of this game when it's available to the public. I can't wait, actually."

Avowed is set to be the best of all of Obsidian Entertainment's previous RPGs, and if Presnell's confidence about the game is to be any indication, we're certainly in for a treat when it hits the market early next year.

If you're interested in how the game is shaping up, check out our hands-on Avowed preview.