6 months after the Visions of Mana team was closed down the day after releasing its JRPG remake, one of its leads has started a new studio: "Management needs to protect creators"

News
By
published

Studio Sasanqua offers a new path forward

Visions of Mana
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has been conducting unsparing mass layoffs for months now, brutally gutting – and, ultimately, shutting down – Visions of Mana studio Ouka one day after it released the JRPG remake. So former director Kenji Ozawa wants to make sure his newly announced Studio Sasanqua is one that, in his words, values game creators.

Ozawa, who served as Visions of Mana's co-director, survived Ouka's initial layoffs but decided to leave NetEase in October 2024. Now, speaking to Automaton in a new interview, Ozawa makes a point of saying "management needs to protect creators."

Sasanqua, named for "a flower that blooms in winter," Ozawa says on Twitter, is kind of a method for him to expel his frustration. He tells Automaton that he's experienced a list of issues in the industry as obnoxious and teeming as a swarm of flies; management that makes poor choices then lays off everyone who wasn't responsible, management that makes individual devs feel insecure on a psychological level.

So, to safeguard against these unfair expectations that pressure cooks the entire games industry, Ozawa plans to take on full responsibility – professionally and financially – for any managerial slip-ups Sasanqua may make in the future.

"We are living in an age where everyone is wasting their time with an overabundance of entertainment," says the mission statement on Sasanqua's website, translated by DeepL. "The gaming industry is said to be expanding, but [...] both large organizations and small teams are feeling the walls between them."

"The attitude and the way of working with the whole body should be more important than the methodologies that are only based on the head," Sasanqua says.

Marvel Rivals developer confirms layoffs to a US-based design team, but insists "we are investing more, not less, into the evolution and growth of this game."

See more PS5 News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about rpg
Key art for Solasta 2.

A single D&D spell in Solasta 2's Steam Next Fest demo proved to me that not every RPG needs to be Baldur's Gate 3
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't the classic turn-based RPG I've been longing for, but its combat is somehow even better than what I wanted
Sonic Unleashed Recompiled

Sonic fans are leading the charge on a new preservation tool that can help give any Xbox 360 game a native PC port
See more latest
Most Popular
Sonic Unleashed Recompiled
Sonic fans are leading the charge on a new preservation tool that can help give any Xbox 360 game a native PC port
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
"Thank you, Monster Hunter": Japanese restaurant's sales jump after Monster Hunter Wilds gives millions of players a hankering for stretchy cheese
Sanda Vol. 1
Beastars manga creator's new Christmas-themed series Sanda is getting an English release ahead of its anime adaptation
Final Fantasy 14
Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi-P quietly removed from Square Enix's board after years of wanting out: "It's much more fun to just make games"
Doom
"You are incorrect": John Romero has been correcting Doom history for the past 4 years, and he's not about to stop now
Monster Hunter Wilds
I've played Monster Hunter Wilds for almost 60 hours and somehow missed this game-changing gathering tip
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
"Give him both": Legendary director thinks Robert Pattinson should win two Oscars for his dual performances in new sci-fi movie Mickey 17
The two colorwasys of the GameSir Super Nova
GameSir launches the Super Nova controller packed with a charging stand, 1,000Hz polling rate, and swappable faceplates
John Cena stares evilly while embracing Cody Rhodes
"We got heel Cena before GTA 6": Even John Cena himself is comparing the 20-year wait for his WWE heel turn to the 12-year wait for the next Grand Theft Auto
Screenshot from inZOI showing two characters talking.
InZOI director hopes the Sims rival will be "successful and beloved," continues moonlighting as a philosopher: "Life is a tragedy when seen up close, but a comedy when viewed from a distance"