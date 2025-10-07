Vampire Survivors is finally getting online co-op as the beloved roguelike turns 4, with another surprise coming soon

Good things come to those who wait, and just like that, Vampire Survivors is finally getting online co-op. Yes, you'll soon be able to tackle the hordes and hordes of demonic threats with a friend or ally from around the world, as the feature is coming quite soon.

Demand for some form of online co-operative play has existed practically as long as Vampire Survivors has been available. Back in 2021, it was among the first things requested by players as they explored the crypts of developer Poncle's surprisingly deep roguelike shooter.

Thankfully, all our prayers and seances have been answered. "The wait is nearly over," says the official Vampire Survivors social media accounts, revealing the feature arrives this autumn, as in within the coming days and weeks, because that is now the season we’re in. What is time?

The wait is nearly over 🗣️ Online co-op is coming to Vampire Survivors on PC and consoles THIS Autumn! (yeah it's autumn right now shh) 🍂⚠️ dial-up tones will not be includedcome back next week for another new announcement! 👀 pic.twitter.com/NEK0aWr1rSOctober 7, 2025

Anyway, local co-op has existed for years now, across different platforms. Wisely, Poncle made sure it was ready for the release on Nintendo Switch, the ultimate portable co-op machine. But doing something locally and online are two very different animals.

The team is still tiny, and supporting a game like this with such a player-base requires a lot of attention, no doubt pushing further online capabilities down the to-do list multiple times over. Whatever the case, it's happening now, with an amazingly '90s trailer to boot.

It is specified that the classic internet dial tone won't be included (boo!), but there's always further down the line. Another announcement is coming next week, as well as three others to be confirmed. IRL vampires for us to stalk and kill? If only. I'll stick to my controller for now.

Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions