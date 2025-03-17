Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"

News
By published

It's a tough industry

Wyrdsong
(Image credit: Something Wicked Games)

Unfortunately, not even a star-studded roster can guarantee funding for video games these days. Wyrdsong, originally planned as an open-world RPG from former Bethesda developers who'd worked on Skyrim, Fallout, and The Outer Worlds, has had to scrap a lot of its original plans and drop down to a "skeleton crew" so the remaining devs can keep working while they try to secure funding.

In an interview with our friends at PC Gamer, Wyrdsong developer Something Wicked Games co-founder Jeff Gardiner explains what's happened to the game since its announcement at Gamescom Opening Night Live in 2022.

Wyrdsong was supposed to be an open-world RPG set in medieval Portugal, exploring the origins of the Knights Templar. But now, after failing to secure more funding after an initial $13.2 million investment from NetEase, a lot of people have been laid off and the game has been rejigged to have roguelite elements in it.

"We're down to a skeleton crew, and I am continuing to work hard to try to find further investment or publishing offers for the game," Gardiner says. "I believe most of the staff has found other employment, but I know not 100% of them. So it's been a terrible time in this industry."

Layoffs have helped stretch the money Something Wicked has, but it still needed to reduce the scope of the Wyrdsong to make it something that could be shown to investors with fewer devs working on it.

"We decided to add a rogue-lite element to it," Gardiner explains. "Because the whole game was dealing with themes of the nature of life and death and what happens when you die, we decided that naturally lent itself to this type of gameplay. So we took everything we made and repurposed it."

Scrapping the game entirely and starting over "would just set us too far back," Gardiner says. "And we knew the clock was ticking." Fortunately, working on DLC for Oblivion and Fallout helped to prepare the team for this. "What you had to do on those projects was basically use the tools you had, because you couldn't just rebuild whole things. That was for the next big game," Gardiner says. "So I find it a fun creative puzzle to take what you have and recombine it into something new."

The original trailer for Wyrdsong looked cool, and with all the talent that's worked on the game, I'm sure the foundation is solid, so I hope the team gets the funding it needs to actually get it on the shelves. If a team made up of industry veterans can't get funding, it paints a pretty dire picture of the whole industry.

In the meantime, check out our list of the best RPGs you can play right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Legacy: Steel &amp; Sorcery
As live service flops pile up, ex-World of Warcraft dev says his new mini MMO doesn’t need to be the next Helldivers 2 or Marvel Rivals: “It will be more of a meager, smaller start"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
Former CDPR lead says "experimental" new open world vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker will "push the genre forward" a lot like The Witcher 3: "The risk is worth the reward"
House Va&#039;ruun worshippers in Starfield Shattered Space
Ex-Starfield lead looks at the open-world game boom and says "you can see Dark Souls and Elden Ring being a secondary trend: let's make third-person action combat really hard"
A trackers alliance agent cocks her head to the side as she tries to entice you to join the organisation
Former Starfield lead says "people are fatigued" with huge games, and "I'm sorry" because "part of what happened is the success of games like Skyrim and Fallout 4"
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's upcoming vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker is "fully funded" and still on track, assures studio lead amid "rumored situation at NetEase"
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
Latest in Roguelike Games
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor
Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
Wall World 2
The $5 roguelike banger that turned Terraria into a sci-fi tower defense game is getting a bigger, deeper sequel
Balatro
Balatro creator hits back at AI art spread on the roguelike's subreddit: "I don't use it in my game, I think it does real harm to artists of all kinds"
Balatro Joker card
After stepping away from Balatro for 3 months, the developer only resumed work "because I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League"
Latest in News
Wyrdsong
Skyrim and Fallout veterans' new open-world RPG is now a roguelike that's not open-world, after funding issues brought the team "down to a skeleton crew"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
More about roguelike
Deep Rock Galactic Survivor

Deep Rock Galactic Survivors devs were scared the roguelike spin might not sell, but thankfully they have "one of the most active communities on the planet"
Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors devs launch official wiki "free of ads, banners, and all of the junk that gets in your way," joining Stardew Valley and Terraria in community wikis with minimal intrusions
Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"
See more latest
Most Popular
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat 2 director teases the return of characters that were killed in the first movie: "There are ways to bring dead characters back"
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season 2
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy says his Star Wars show is trying to be "more serious about this sh*t than anybody ever has been"
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
Baldur's Gate 3 animation impresses Larian Studios, prompting one dev to say "mature" animation of the RPG "would pop the f*** off"
Captain America holds up his shield in Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals devs reveal Season 2 is already completed, and that the studio has already completed designs for Season 3 and 4
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
28 years after Final Fantasy 7 introduced a generation to the concept of waifus, Tetsuya Nomura says Tifa's popularity is "not just about appearance"
Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
God of War TV show writer reveals Amazon has already ordered two seasons, and that he can’t play the video games at all
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Sadie Sink addresses Marvel casting rumors after Jean Grey and Spider-Man 4 reports
Adolescence
Viewers are raving about Stephen Graham's hard-hitting new Netflix crime drama with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score: "Some of the best TV I've ever seen"
The Boys
The first look at Karl Urban's Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 is here – and he's already a hit in early screenings