The Resident Evil deathmatch game that flopped is going offline as Capcom says it's "served its original, celebratory purpose admirably"

Capcom is delisting and shutting down the disappointing Resident Evil deathmatch spin-off.

The publisher announced that its multiplayer shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse, which let you pit fan-favorites like Jill Sandwich and Leon Kennedy against each other in iconic locations, will go offline on June 29 at 23:59 PT (that's June 30 at 02:59 ET, or 07:59 GMT). That means you won't be able to play the game after that date, and any in-game goodies you spent real-world money on will simply disappear.

Resident Evil Re:Verse served as a competitive multiplayer shooter to celebrate the series' quarter century milestone, packing in a bunch of familiar characters, locations, and monsters on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4. It was available as both a standalone purchase and given away with Resident Evil Village, but you won't be able to buy the game or any of its DLCs after March 3. Again, it's essentially being deleted from existence and completely removed from storefronts. Any existing download codes will still work until the end of service, but new ones won't be included with Village from now on.

Capcom says the game was "developed in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series, and your overwhelming support for the game has far exceeded our expectations since the time of its release." According to the company, the game's only being killed because "we've reached a new turning point for the series" and Re:Verse has apparently "served its original, celebratory purpose admirably" - not because it barely has any players and the fans that did check it out left mostly negative reviews on Steam.

To say Resident Evil Re:Verse was disliked by most of the fandom would be generous. The reaction was mostly apathetic. But those who did dip their toes into its blood-soaked maps complained about a lack of meaningful modes or content, dodgy servers, and aggressive microtransactions. To see any game simply disappear is sad from a game preservation standpoint, but it stings extra hard in this case since Capcom is seemingly not refunding players for in-game purchases or allowing them to use their purchased content to play offline, as is the case for MultiVersus' upcoming shutdown.

