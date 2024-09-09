Former Resident Evil developers reveal new studio, teasing PC and Nintendo Switch release of their debut game, which couldn't look less like Resident Evil if it tried

Capcom veterans Hideaki Utsumi and Saori Utsumi are best known for their work on the Resident Evil series' soundtracks - but they've now founded their own small studio and are heading a new project together.

The composer couple announced new company Birdkin Studio in a recent post , describing it as "small" with only Hideaki and Saori heading development. "We have formed a new game development studio," write the Utsumis. "This game development studio is a small studio, just Hideaki Utsumi and Saori Utsumi. Hideaki Utsumi and Saori Utsumi both originally worked for the video game company Capcom."

A follow-up message with an attached image comes later, teasing Birdkin's debut game. "We are currently working on releasing the game on Nintendo Switch and Steam," it reads. The photo accompanying the post shows a vibrant pixel art scene with a blue bird in mid-air, a small character with white hair wielding what looks to be a golden oil lamp reminiscent of Genie's in Aladdin, and a large red heart.

There's no way of telling what the art is from yet - whether it's a scene from the studio's game as implied or not remains uncertain. As Birdkin hasn't detailed any of its mysterious project's content or features, only one thing is certain - the two platforms that the title will launch on, Steam on PC and the Nintendo Switch. This hasn't stopped excited fans from speculating about the game online, however.

Comments range from congratulations to the Utsumis for founding Birdkin to questions about the company's upcoming game. "Will it be a game about Gumi," asks a fan, referring to the developers' beloved pet chattering lory. "Will red birb be making an appearance in your guys' games," enquires another. Regardless of what Birdkin Studio has in store, though, I think it's safe to say that it'll be very different than Resident Evil.

