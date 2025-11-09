Mario Kart and Super Mario Maker collide in this Steam racing game where you make your own courses while driving: "I've lost hours testing my game"

Ever wanted Nintendo to branch out its Super Mario Maker formula to its other hit games to, let's say, allow players to create their own Legend of Zelda dungeons or Metroid(vania) maps? Well, one upcoming Steam game is applying that logic to Mario Kart's chaos so you can create your own kart racing tracks.

Mythic Kart Racer's whole deal is immediately understandable. There's the third-person driving that looks like a mix between Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart 64, complete with drifting-fuelled boosts and such. What caught my eye straight away, though, was how the track was almost being painted under your tires as you move.

"Make your own course while you drive, using your player as a brush," Mythic Kart Racer's Steam page explains. "It's the best way to create a course without thinking about it. You naturally make something that feels good to drive through, without having to test it. I've lost hours testing my game, without noticing it, so make sure to take a break!"

"I've merged the best aspects from all of the best kart racers - a certain bandicoot, the best middle aged plumber, & I even took some tips from a spikey blue guy," developer Dream Mix Games continued. "While those games inspired me, the Mythic world is it's own place, & the physics in this game feel super unique."

The kart racer's dev also said the game will have an overhead editor eventually, as well, over on Reddit.

Mythic Kart Racer doesn't currently have a release date, but it'll be out in early access when it's ready. From there, the dev reckons it's "at the very least one year from release, but it may be extended depending on the progress of the game." Here's to more X Maker games.

