Mario Kart and Super Mario Maker collide in this Steam racing game where you make your own courses while driving: "I've lost hours testing my game"

News
By published

Mythic Kart Maker is a kart racer where you make the tracks

Screenshot from Mythic Kart Maker showing a fantasy knight in a kart facing the camera, while sitting idly on a brown road surrounded by trees.
(Image credit: Dream Mix Games)

Ever wanted Nintendo to branch out its Super Mario Maker formula to its other hit games to, let's say, allow players to create their own Legend of Zelda dungeons or Metroid(vania) maps? Well, one upcoming Steam game is applying that logic to Mario Kart's chaos so you can create your own kart racing tracks.

Mythic Kart Racer's whole deal is immediately understandable. There's the third-person driving that looks like a mix between Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart 64, complete with drifting-fuelled boosts and such. What caught my eye straight away, though, was how the track was almost being painted under your tires as you move.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.