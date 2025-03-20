Elsewhere Electric is a co-op puzzle game with a twist: one player is in VR while the other plays on mobile

Elsewhere Electric features jolly cooperation across platforms as you try to uncover a mystery

Co-op VR and mobile game Elsewhere Electric got its debut trailer at the Future Games Show, showing off how two players solve puzzles together with headsets and phones.

With publishing support from the Canada Media Fund and Ontario Creates, developer Games by Stitch ambitiously merges two very different gaming mediums. Players will need to communicate effectively to solve puzzles and reveal the secrets of the enigmatic Elsewhere Electric facility they've been tasked with investigating.

The player with the VR headset is the intrepid person on the ground, starting in a van before entering the facility and exploring its depths. Meanwhile, the other player with their mobile device acts as a sort of "guy in the chair" monitoring their VR pal. However, both face their own challenges, with the VR player having tactile puzzles to solve with the help of the mobile, while the mobile player has to solve their own puzzles based on information the VR player can find in the facility.

If you've played Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, this sort of asymmetric co-op puzzle-solving should be somewhat familiar, but mixing in VR exploration really kicks things up a notch. Although, since Elsewhere Electric has you exploring a facility, the threats within aren’t so much bombs in need of defusing but rather horrible little alien critters and invisible creatures. Unsurprisingly, survival hinges on you working together!

There isn't a precise release date for Elsewhere Electric aside from Summer 2025, but when it does launch, you and a buddy will be able to play it on Steam, Meta, and mobile. Be sure to wishlist the game on Steam and follow the developer on Twitter to keep an eye out for any announcements.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

