An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back

News
By
published

Even fish can play Pokemon better

an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
(Image credit: Game Freak)

It's easy to worry that AI will one day take all our jobs, but that day certainly isn't today, as a large language model is absolutely botching its attempt at beating a Pokemon game.

ClaudePlaysPokemon is a Twitch channel where you can tune in to watch the LLM Claude play Pokemon Red and Blue, badly. It's like TwitchPlaysPokemon but worse. I will admit the set up is rather interesting, as Claude spits out reasoning for each decision it makes on the screen as it plays. Unfortunately, its reasoning is atrocious.

After defeating Misty and visiting Bill, you need to get out of Cerulean City and go South to Vermillion. To do this, you need to go through a house and down a path on the right. Claude has spent dozens of hours trying to do this, and after finally getting through the house it decided to jump down a ledge and trap itself in the city once again.

Claude (plays Pokémon) jumps back to Cerulean City, right when it found its way out after being stuck in it for tens of hours. from r/LivestreamFail

The reason being was it wanted to interact with an NPC right outside the gym. It's almost certainly spoken to this person before if it's been in the city for hours on end, so this was a complete waste of time and, at the time of writing, it's still stuck, this time in a back garden to the West of the city.

Since the LLM is using a screenshot reader to "see" what's going on, it might be trapped in this garden for some time, as there's no visual indication of where the exit is. A human would at least get frustrated and defiantly try to walk through walls, which in this instance would actually work as the exit is in the back of the houses, but an AI may never attempt that.

At one point while I was writing this, it stood right next to the exit of the garden and after a few moments of processing decided to go West, becoming stuck at the barrier between the garden and the river. Even fish can play Pokemon and discover new bugs. After watching this, I'm really not worried about ChatGPT or any other LLM taking my job any time soon.

If you're keen for more Pokemon news, check out everything we know about Pokemon Legends Z-A.

See more Nintendo Switch News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pikachu fainted, looking worn out on the ground in the Pokemon anime.
An AI is trying to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red after its previous versions weren't smart enough to solve it, and it's very slowly working its way through the Kanto gym leaders
A Flareon in a top hat from the Pokemon anime
Pokemon streamer beats the hardest challenge the RPG offers after 4,000 attempts over 15 months, all thanks to the Flareon that could
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard
Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A just catapulted to the top of my most anticipated games thanks to its single-city setting
Sheep-like creatures holding mounted machine guns in Palworld
Palworld has revealed what a Pokemon game should be capable of – here's everything we want to see from Gen 10
Zoomed in art of the Sudowoodo illustration rare card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon's literal god of the universe is almost unstoppable in TCG Pocket – the only thing that can save us is a smiley tree and a concussed dinosaur
Latest in Pokemon
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard
Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot
Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life
Zoomed in art of the Sudowoodo illustration rare card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Pokemon's literal god of the universe is almost unstoppable in TCG Pocket – the only thing that can save us is a smiley tree and a concussed dinosaur
Charizard in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon fans prove they'll buy anything as a Cheeto shaped like a Charizard sells for almost $90k
The player character in Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks at the three starter Pokemon, Totodile, Tepig, and Chikorita.
Pokemon Legends: Z-A's starter trio proves it's time for a new type, and I know what it should be
Latest in News
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
More about pokemon
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard

Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Pokemon Legends: Z-A screenshot

Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to finally bring my anime-inspired dreams of truly active combat to life
MTG Final Fantasy Bundle: Gift Edition and Limit Break Commander deck box on either side of a &#039;in stock&#039; GamesRadar+ badge, all against a pink background

Where to buy MTG Final Fantasy products
See more latest
Most Popular
Jay, Silent Bob, Archie, Betty and Veronica.
Snootch to the nooch! Mallrats director Kevin Smith is writing an Archie Comics/Jay and Silent Bob crossover
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard
Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever
a stone giant walks on a field near a cliff
Erenshor, the 'MMORPG' with fake players that's not actually an MMO at all, gets an imminent release date
Atomfall
Atomfall devs don't mind Fallout comparisons "because it's got that post-apocalyptic quarantine zone atmosphere," just like Bethesda's RPGs do
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times