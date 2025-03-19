With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"

Spyro the Dragon speedrunner Dayoman has just achieved a new world record in the 120% completionist category, and has done it by breaking through a milestone that's been legendary in the beloved PS1 platformer's community for years.

Dayoman has held the 120% record in Spyro 1 since 2021, regularly setting new personal bests over the years. Since November 20, 2024, his record has stood at 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 23 seconds. The community has spent a long time speculating about whether a 1:19:XX time would ever be possible – in fact, that was the very first question question posed when the Spyro speedrunning Discord opened back in 2017.

On March 18, Dayoman achieved a time of 1:19:57, breaking through that legendary barrier. The resulting pop-off is one for the ages, with Dayoman tossing a chair across the room, screaming various celebratory profanities, and reminding everyone that "they said it couldn't be done!" The fact that Dayoman streams shirtless just adds to the effect.

"Oh my god, yes," Dayoman said shortly afterward. "New world record. I can finally move on! After five months, guys, five months without a record just grinding this category I was starting to lose hope. Genuinely, I was starting to lose hope. I wast starting to think maybe I should just move on to any%, but now... now we're moving on to any%."

"This run has been 12 years in the making for me," Dayoman says of this 120% record, adding "I don't know if I'm ever going to beat this time. I'm going to be completely honest with you guys, I don't know if I'm ever going to beat this time. This might be the final world record I get in this category, which is kind of crazy to think. Maybe not, I mean never say never."

Spyro remains one of the best PS1 games of all time.