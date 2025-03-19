With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"

News
By published

"I'm going to be completely honest with you guys, I don't know if I'm ever going to beat this time"

Spyro the Dragon
(Image credit: Insomniac Games/PlayStation)

Spyro the Dragon speedrunner Dayoman has just achieved a new world record in the 120% completionist category, and has done it by breaking through a milestone that's been legendary in the beloved PS1 platformer's community for years.

Dayoman has held the 120% record in Spyro 1 since 2021, regularly setting new personal bests over the years. Since November 20, 2024, his record has stood at 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 23 seconds. The community has spent a long time speculating about whether a 1:19:XX time would ever be possible – in fact, that was the very first question question posed when the Spyro speedrunning Discord opened back in 2017.

On March 18, Dayoman achieved a time of 1:19:57, breaking through that legendary barrier. The resulting pop-off is one for the ages, with Dayoman tossing a chair across the room, screaming various celebratory profanities, and reminding everyone that "they said it couldn't be done!" The fact that Dayoman streams shirtless just adds to the effect.

"Oh my god, yes," Dayoman said shortly afterward. "New world record. I can finally move on! After five months, guys, five months without a record just grinding this category I was starting to lose hope. Genuinely, I was starting to lose hope. I wast starting to think maybe I should just move on to any%, but now... now we're moving on to any%."

"This run has been 12 years in the making for me," Dayoman says of this 120% record, adding "I don't know if I'm ever going to beat this time. I'm going to be completely honest with you guys, I don't know if I'm ever going to beat this time. This might be the final world record I get in this category, which is kind of crazy to think. Maybe not, I mean never say never."

Spyro remains one of the best PS1 games of all time.

See more Playstation News
CATEGORIES
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Super Mario 64
A week after suffering webcam tragedy, blindfolded Super Mario 64 speedrunner casually breaks 3 world records in 4 days: "Another day in the office, another world record"
Super Mario Bros.
It took 490 days, but the Super Mario Bros speedrun world record is now 4 frames better – and just 18 frames away from literal perfection
Super Mario 64
Super Mario 64 speedrunners thought a trick that requires landing on a spot "the width of a red blood cell" was virtually impossible - now it's been done blindfolded
Guitar Hero
Guitar Hero expert finally annihilates world record 200% speedrun of the game's hardest song after trying and failing 50,000 times
Dark Souls 3
After almost 2 years of attempts, Dark Souls legend completes his brutal 7-game "God Run 3": Demon's Souls to Elden Ring without taking a single hit, all at level 1
Mike Tyson&#039;s Punch-Out
Punch-Out speedrunner "took 75,000 attempts over nearly 5 years" landing 1-in-10,000 luck and 21 frame-perfect punches to finally beat Mike Tyson in under 2 minutes
Latest in Platforming Games
Spyro the Dragon
With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks
8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Ori director says Microsoft thought the beloved Metroidvania was too hard, but he's "on the Miyazaki side" and believes "you have to overcome challenge"
Sonic and the Flash racing over water
We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
Limbo
"You can't rewrite the past just because of a bad breakup": Legendary indie devs' feud is going public
Image of the Nintendo Switch box art for Princess Peach Showtime, Ys X Nordics, Unicorn Overlord and Super Mario Jamboree on a GamesRadar pink background.
Mario Day's colossal savings on these games is enough to make me forget about the Switch 2 for now
Latest in News
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
Spyro the Dragon
With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction players defeat secret challenge so tough that some of the devs themselves can "barely" complete it, and get rewarded with the promise of an early peek at the director's next game
Europa
Dev behind cozy mashup of Ghibli and Zelda says working on Diablo and Overwatch taught him "storytelling isn't just an enhancement to world-building – it's what gives it meaning"
Minami Lane screenshot showing a street full of houses and people
"Valve knows it, I know it, and you need to know it": Steam expert tells indie devs to "give away" demos, because actually playing a game beats all other marketing
A Goofy Movie
On its 30th anniversary, A Goofy Movie is getting a Disney Plus documentary charting its "untold story" and why it still remains a "beloved classic" in 2025
More about platformer
Mario odyssey screenshot showing mario standing with sentient forks

8 years later, Super Mario Odyssey players are still getting awed by the discovery that you can destroy metal crates by turning into a bird and pecking them 200 times
Sonic and the Flash racing over water

We'll finally learn if Sonic is faster than the Flash as Sega's famous hedgehog and pals team up with the Justice League in a new mash-up comic
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.

New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
See more latest
Most Popular
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction players defeat secret challenge so tough that some of the devs themselves can "barely" complete it, and get rewarded with the promise of an early peek at the director's next game
Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.
2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG
Europa
Dev behind cozy mashup of Ghibli and Zelda says working on Diablo and Overwatch taught him "storytelling isn't just an enhancement to world-building – it's what gives it meaning"
Nintendo 64 connected to monitor via OSSC and Sony transcoder with Zelda: Ocarina of Time gameplay on screen.
The Analogue 3D just got delayed again, but here's what I use to play N64 games and upscale to HD
Minami Lane screenshot showing a street full of houses and people
"Valve knows it, I know it, and you need to know it": Steam expert tells indie devs to "give away" demos, because actually playing a game beats all other marketing
A Goofy Movie
On its 30th anniversary, A Goofy Movie is getting a Disney Plus documentary charting its "untold story" and why it still remains a "beloved classic" in 2025
Mark Grayson in Invincible season 3
Invincible creator reveals fan-favorite villain is already cast ahead of season 4: "He's amazing"
Wilson Bethel as Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again
New Daredevil: Born Again episode sees Frank Castle call one fan-favorite villain by his comic book name for the first time - and Marvel fans are loving it
An assassin on the roof of Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Red
Assassin's Creed Shadows' best trailer yet doesn't actually show a second of the game and is instead fuelled entirely by '70s nostalgia