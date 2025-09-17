Team Cherry didn't mean to send players to Silksong jail: YouTube content ID claims are "likely either a technical error or someone doing something illegal," composer says

Hollow Knight composer Christopher Larkin has warned that some users have gotten erroneous content ID claims on YouTube over Silksong music.

Turns out that after six years of waiting , that Hollow Knight: Silksong game was pretty popular. Unsurprisingly, the game became one of the biggest Steam launches of all time (at 587,150, for comparison, Borderlands 4's record-breaking launch was around 200,000 less), with the game taking out most online storefronts during launch, including Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

So, naturally, players have been keen to stream and post videos about their shiny new game, but it turns out there's been a bit of an issue with the music, as users have been reporting getting YouTube content ID claims over the soundtrack. And considering Team Cherry grants free license to their games for content creators (via the studio's website), something has gone amiss.

Hi Folks,We've noticed people are getting Content ID claims for HK: Silksong music. I haven't opted this music in to Content ID and neither has Team Cherry. It is likely either a technical error or someone doing something illegal. Am looking into it!September 17, 2025

Hollow Knight: Silksong composer Christopher Larkin posted on Twitter to clear up the situation, saying "We've noticed people are getting Content ID claims for HK: Silksong music. I haven't opted this music in to Content ID and neither has Team Cherry." He explained that the cause of these claims " is likely either a technical error or someone doing something illegal," with the composer assuring fans that he is "looking into it!"

Unfortunately this would not be the first time YouTubes content ID system was abused, as many stories have come out across the years from YouTube users. So if you're planning on making any Hollow Knight: Silksong content on YouTube right now, it may be best to use some royalty free tunes in the background instead of the game's score.

