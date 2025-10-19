I've been covering games for years and I think this is the first time I've seen a developer add an "Embarrassing" section to patch notes to call themselves out

One of the best games from this Steam Next Fest received a bunch of patch notes for its demo. Motorslice which the developer Regular Studio says is "inspired by Prince of Persia, Mirror's Edge and Shadow of the Colossus" is a parkour game where you have to make your way up a brutalist "megastructure." Frankly its quite a miserable area to roam around in, and having to do battle with seemingly sentient pieces of construction equipment that can kill you in one hit isn't a huge help either.

But despite the oppressive atmosphere, there's no denying that it feels fantastic to play, so its no surprise it's been pretty popular during Steam Next Fest. And with popularity comes player feedback, which the developer mentioned they amassed a lot of in the patch notes for the demo, saying, "I READ EVERY SINGLE FEEDBACK SPREAD ON THE INTERNET."

However, these patch notes also include something unique, that being the first time I've ever seen a section of patch notes labelled "EMBARRASSING" with the single note being "I disabled attack variation on the small excavator enemy and forgot to enable." The rest of it is pretty standard stuff, bugs, combat tweaks, and detailing all the little changes to the movement within the demo.

From looking over it, it seems the developer's willingness to check feedback and implement it may have made this as great as it is, because some of these changes (like an added lock on, and increased air control) seem essential to how great the current demo is.

