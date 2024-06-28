Indie platformer dev accidentally sends Valve hamster-themed system requirements, including a graphics card powered by 2000 hamster brains: "I hope it works"

You'll need a processor powered by five hamsters, a graphics card made from 2000 tiny hamster brains, and a whole lot of hopium to run an upcoming zany side-scroller, according to the system requirements accidentally uploaded to Steam by one indie developer.

Developer ceroro recently launched the Steam page for their indie platformer Bat to the Heavens, a cute game where you can't run or jump but can only propel forward with a swing of a bat - but they accidentally left a few mistakes in the final description. Check out Bat to the Heaven's minimum system requirements below, per the Steam page.

Processor: 5 hamsters



5 hamsters Graphics: 2000 hamster brains



2000 hamster brains Sound Card: hamster surround sound



hamster surround sound VR Support: nop



nop Additional Notes: i hope it works

If those are the minimum system requirements then I dread to think about how many hamsters might need to be sacrificed to get the game running at peak performance. In fairness, at least a couple dozen hamsters are cheaper than most graphics cards, even if I'm not sure how to stuff the fur balls into my PC. Do they need an exercise wheel to generate power? Or is the process less, err, cute?

"I legitimately forgot I had this on my OS requirements when i sent it for Steam approval," cerero admits in a recently viral tweet.

Elsewhere in the storefront description, we get a nice roundup of what the game actually is: "A bat and your wit is all you need to surpass any obstacle! Climb and surpass the heavens, and discover the secrets across the valley in this challenging momentum-execution-puzzle game! Its finally time for you to leave your home and make your first delivery. But can you even make it to the end?" There are apparently no limits on how fast you can go, and while there the game doesn't have a trailer yet, the concept kind of reminds me of What The Golf's wacky movement.

