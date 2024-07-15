Crash Bandicoot 5 was reportedly canceled, and a former developer says it'll "break hearts" for fans of the platforming series

A canceled Crash Bandicoot 5 is going to "break hearts" when it's eventually uncovered, a former developer has claimed.

As first reported by The Gamer, character artist Nicholas Kole recently took to Twitter to announce that a game he's spent over three years working on has been unceremoniously canceled. The game had been dubbed 'Project Dragon,' and so many Spyro fans naturally worried that Activision has quietly canned a new Spyro game, which Kole shot down.

What Kole does say, as seen in his response below, is that a Crash Bandicoot 5 was in the works at one point. When it is eventually uncovered, and details about the project make their way to fans of the long-standing platformer series, Kole says that it's going to "break hearts."

It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break heartsJuly 13, 2024

Kole doesn't provide any other details whatsoever about the canceled Crash game, probably because he's under a NDA preventing him from doing so. The developer also doesn't confirm that the project was in development at Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time studio Toys For Bob, although that does seem likely given the studio's proximity to the Crash series over the last few years.

Speaking of the studio, though, Toys For Bob recently went independent after separating from Activision Blizzard. Toys For Bob laid off 86 developers in the process, amid reports of a full studio closure, but the lights at the studio are very much staying on, and Toys For Bob is actually partnering with Xbox for its next game.

This new project is a complete mystery, and it's worth pointing out that publisher Activision likely retains the rights to both the Crash and Spyro series', rather than the newly-independent studio.

