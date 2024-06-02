My favorite thing about Breath of the Wild is all the mini-open-worlds it inspired, and another one just hit Steam with near-perfect reviews

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip continues my favorite trend started by The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Breath of the Wild spread its DNA to countless other open worlds after its debut, with its unbridled freedom and open-ended objectives cropping up in othergames aplenty. But my favorite thing about Nintendo's risky sandbox is how it inspired the free-flowing, leaner open-worlds seen in A Short Hike, Sable, Alba, and much more.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip takes that baton and runs wild with it, letting you loose in a smaller world with only one solid objective to work toward: drive to space, seriously. Terry is an odd little guy whose only life goal is to upgrade his new car until it's fast enough to zoom into the stratosphere - and doing so requires lots of reckless paragliding, people bullying, and car stealing, which also makes this an inadvertent Simpsons Hit & Run follow-up.

As was the case with A Short Hike, the lack of hand-holding opens the door to nothing but exploration for Terry as he runs across the town collecting scrap for his taxi and interacting with the whacky inhabitants who are usually mildly disturbed by his presence.

Tiny Terry's Turbo Trip only came out a few days ago, on May 30, but it's already nabbed a 'Very Positive' rating based on Steam user reviews. Lots of players gushed about the game's carefree and earnest sense of humor, along with the incredible soundtrack and collectathon-like loop.

The game is usually available on Steam for £15/$17 but an introductory offer slashes that down to £12/$14.

