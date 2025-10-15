Ghost of Yotei and Tsushima actor says the time leap from the original open-world game "certainly was surprising" even to him, but was "also the right move," even if it disappointed fans

Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Yotei actor Feodor Chin believes that the time skip between games was the right move for the series.

Despite how beloved Ghost of Tsushima and its characters were, Sucker Punch decided to surprise players by ditching that cast and their stories entirely for the sequel, setting it hundreds of years into the future . Tsushima protagonist Jin Sakai is mentioned in the game obviously, but these are two entirely separate stories

Feodor Chin – who played multiple roles in Ghost of Tsushima (including Masako's late husband Harunobu and the storyteller Yamato) and stars as the main antagonist of Ghost of Yotei, Lord Saito – spoke to Gamereactor about the timeskip. "I think I remember being there when they told me. And it certainly was surprising," he explained. However, despite being surprised, Chin reckons it was "also the right move."

"With any beloved franchise, you're going to disappoint somebody." Chin explained, adding, "I think to take it in a completely different direction, like it did, was a pretty smart move, because it's certainly within the same world as Tsushima. So you're going to have the things that you love. But there's also, you know, a lot of new stuff to introduce to new gamers who are new to it. And I think that's a really smart thing to do."

At the very least, even if you wanted to see more of Jin Sakai, at least this way you can't be disappointed by a lackluster follow-up story that adds something you dislike about the character, especially given the reaction to something like The Last of Us 2.

Ghost of Yotei is Sony's best-selling PlayStation release in Europe since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023, beating Death Stranding 2 and Helldivers 2.