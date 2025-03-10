Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Kojima's still passing down those memes
With Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hideo Kojima seems more dedicated than ever to referencing his previous work. The DHV Magellan ship that appears to serve as the game's home base looks a whole lot like the head of Metal Gear Rex. The latest trailer revealed Luca Marinelli's role as Neil, who's the "splitting image of Solid Snake." On top of all that, the newly revealed cover art bears a striking resemblance to Metal Gear Solid 2's bizarre, Japan-only box art.
Death Stranding 2's cover features Norman Reedus's Sam in profile on the right side of the image, holding baby Lou who is on the left in front of a white background. As was pretty much immediately noted on places like Bluesky and Reddit, this is very similar to the image on a promotional slipcover for Metal Gear Solid 2's Japanese release, featuring a man in profile on the right holding a baby on a pure white background.
The man in the Metal Gear Solid 2 image is Japanese pop superstar Gackt, who weebs of a certain age will likely recall for his involvement in Final Fantasy 7 spin-offs Dirge of Cerberus and Crisis Core. Gackt was also all over the Japanese marketing for MGS2, appearing in numerous commercials for the game, including one featuring the same imagery as that slipcover.
Back in 2013, Kojima tweeted that the "reason I asked GACKT to be on MGS2's TVCM is 'MGS1' was about DNA & 'MGS2' MEME. DNA consists 'AGTC', adding 'K' of KOJIMA becomes 'GACKT'." (Yes, I also had to reread that quote a few times to understand it.) Kojima has a downright infamous love for drawing these kinds of strange connections which, for me, puts to rest the idea the similarity between DS2's box and the Gackt image is purely coincidental.
Death Stranding fans have actually been referencing the Gackt promo for years since, well, "man caring for baby" is pretty central to the open-world game's whole visual identity. With Lou having escaped the confines of that weird little jar from the first game, those themes are likely only growing stronger in Death Stranding 2.
Here are all the video game release dates you need to keep track of.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Former Xbox boss says GTA: San Andreas and its infamously NSFW Hot Coffee minigame "signified a maturing of the industry" and put games "on par with movies and music"
This stunning open-world horse game smashed its $65,000 Kickstarter goal straight away, and it's bringing my favorite part of Red Dead Redemption 2 to 13th-century Mongolia