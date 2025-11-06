"Of course, you must be on Steam. But Steam isn't the entire world": CEO of game distribution company says yes, some PC gamers prefer "local" stores to Valve's mega-shop, and China is a huge factor

"There are very big markets – China, Eastern Europe, Latin America – where local platforms are simply stronger in trust, in loyalty, in payment behaviour"

Steam is massive, and the vast majority of digital PC games live and die by their success on Valve's platform. But other platforms, particularly those serving regions where Steam's reach is limited, can be huge factors in a game's global success. That's the argument presented by Vadim Andreev, CEO of Rokky – a company specialized in helping game publishers reach PC gamers outside of Valve's ecosystem.

"Steam is the centre for everyone, yes," Andreev says in an interview for the latest issue of the Knowledge newsletter. "Of course, you must be on Steam. But Steam isn't the entire world. There are very big markets – China, Eastern Europe, Latin America – where local platforms are simply stronger in trust, in loyalty, in payment behaviour."

Across the fast-growing gaming markets in the regions Rokky particularly serves, players "visit local stores because of loyalty programmes, local payment, their own social network," Andreev says. "They know them better. Steam is not unavailable – it's just not their first choice."

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

