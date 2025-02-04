Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto once asked ex-PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida his thoughts on Star Fox Zero on Wii U, and well, we've all been there: "Should I say my honest reaction?"

PlayStation icon Shuhei Yoshida was once in an uncomfortable social situation pretty much everyone's familiar with, but in his case it was with the guy who created Mario, Zelda, and Donkey Kong.

Talking to MinnMax, Yoshida shared an unfortunate encounter at E3 2015 with Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, in which the latter invited the former to play Star Fox Zero, which isn't universally hated but also probably isn't anyone's favorite Star Fox game. Yoshida in particular doesn't sound like a big fan of the game, admitting he struggled to decide whether to be honest with Miyamoto about his true feelings.

"I was playing the Wii U Star Fox game," Yoshida recalled. "Miyamoto-san himself was, like, showing off. So I played the game before launch and he asked me [what I thought], and I was like, 'should I say my honest reaction?'"

As it turns out, the Wii U's second screen was a thorn in Yoshida's side, which breaks my heart as someone who just wrote a 1600-word essay on why the Wii U GamePad actually rules. Nonetheless, Yoshida said "It was a bit hard to look at two screens," which I can understand especially considering one of the biggest criticisms about Star Fox Zero is its frustrating controls.

Although Yoshida was probably legitimately uncomfortable at the time, it's admittedly hilarious - and somewhat surreal - to imagine two competing industry titans stuck in such a relatable and harmless social snafu. Next we're gonna hear that Phil Spencer asked Yoshida what he thought about his Xbox 360 that had the red ring of death.

