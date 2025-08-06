New Warner Bros. Humble game bundle has some good superhero games, some not as good superhero games, and one of the best action horror games ever made - all for $12
Despite being a mixed bag in terms of quality, there's no denying this is a steal
There's a new $12 Humble Bundle themed around Warner Bros-owned games that comes with a decidedly mixed bag of superhero games, action games, and multiplayer titles.
Humble's WB Play the Legends bundle gets you a whopping 16 games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights, and Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2.
Wait, don't run away! It also includes absolutely classic superhero games like Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Asylum, Arkham Knight, and to a lesser degree, Arkham Origins, Injustice, and Injustice 2.
I will also always take any opportunity I can get to persuade people to play the 2005 action horror classic FEAR, and yes, since developer Monolith Productions was a subsidiary of Warner Bros., that's in the bundle as well.
It's not like FEAR is super underrated or anything, it's just that it's so old at this point that I worry about it getting lost to time. While it's undoubtedly an action first-person shooter, and a competent one to this day for my money, it's really the atmosphere, inspired by Japanese horror like Ju-On and Ringu, that makes FEAR really special and worth playing to this day.
Anyway, I'll stop dilly-dallying and reveal the full list of games in this here bundle, making mention of the specific version of the game you're getting:
- Gotham Knights
- Back 4 Blood
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition
- FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
- Watchmen: The End is Night Part 1 and 2 Bundle
- Mad Max
- Mortal Kombat XL
- Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition
- Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
According to Humble, the combined value of these 16 games is $635, which sounds about right. I'll say this: if I didn't already own FEAR, I would be $12 poorer right now for that game alone. Yes, it's that good.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
In the meantime, here are the best of the best horror games you can play right now.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.