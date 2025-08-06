New Warner Bros. Humble game bundle has some good superhero games, some not as good superhero games, and one of the best action horror games ever made - all for $12

There's a new $12 Humble Bundle themed around Warner Bros-owned games that comes with a decidedly mixed bag of superhero games, action games, and multiplayer titles.

Humble's WB Play the Legends bundle gets you a whopping 16 games including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Gotham Knights, and Watchmen: The End is Nigh Part 1 and 2.

Wait, don't run away! It also includes absolutely classic superhero games like Batman: Arkham City, Arkham Asylum, Arkham Knight, and to a lesser degree, Arkham Origins, Injustice, and Injustice 2.

I will also always take any opportunity I can get to persuade people to play the 2005 action horror classic FEAR, and yes, since developer Monolith Productions was a subsidiary of Warner Bros., that's in the bundle as well.

It's not like FEAR is super underrated or anything, it's just that it's so old at this point that I worry about it getting lost to time. While it's undoubtedly an action first-person shooter, and a competent one to this day for my money, it's really the atmosphere, inspired by Japanese horror like Ju-On and Ringu, that makes FEAR really special and worth playing to this day.

Anyway, I'll stop dilly-dallying and reveal the full list of games in this here bundle, making mention of the specific version of the game you're getting:

Gotham Knights

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

FEAR: Ultimate Shooter Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Watchmen: The End is Night Part 1 and 2 Bundle

Mad Max

Mortal Kombat XL

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

According to Humble, the combined value of these 16 games is $635, which sounds about right. I'll say this: if I didn't already own FEAR, I would be $12 poorer right now for that game alone. Yes, it's that good.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, here are the best of the best horror games you can play right now.