Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
Someone's got to do it, right?
Monster Hunter Wilds is here, and if you've been enjoying your time hanging out with your cute little Palico friends and slashing and stabbing monsters, just remember that there's a team of real, actual people behind their motion capture animations, who genuinely look like they have one of the greatest jobs ever.
PlayStation Access previously released a video giving a sneak peek at the effort that went into motion capture sessions for Capcom's latest action RPG, and it's a real sight to behold. Not only do we have motion capture for the hunters themselves – beautifully demonstrated by the guy flailing a foam sword and diving onto a mattress (not seen in the final version of the game, believe it or not) – there are also people behind the dear, sweet Palicoes.
While some developers employ actual animals for their motion capture efforts – like how Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brought an actual horse into its mo-cap studio as a four-legged actor – it doesn't seem that Capcom turned to any actual cats to help, but rather actual humans roleplaying as the Felynes. From scratching their imaginary fluffy ears to waving their paws around, there's something very funny about grown adults in motion capture suits embodying the adorable companions.
- Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
- Monster Hunter Wilds art director and 20-year series vet says the new game intentionally leans into a question fans have debated forever: "What is a hunter?"
"Your lovely Palicoes are motion-captured by these guys," one Redditor points out, bringing anyone swept away by the vision of their cute kitties being actual fluffy friends straight back to reality.
Elsewhere, someone's got to be the monsters themselves, and you can see the lion-like Doshaguma come to life, too. Again, it's amusing to watch someone charging around on all fours, roaring and swinging their arms, but you can't deny that there's a genuine skill to it – the side-by-side comparison of the actor and the game footage is incredible.
In our Monster Hunter Wilds review, we called the new action RPG the "peak of the series," and its "diverse roster of new and old monsters" is an important part of that. Imagining all the humans behind them does put them in a slightly different light though, it's got to be said.
While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations
How to find and beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame, Nu Udra