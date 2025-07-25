Deadlock fans in shambles after Valve dev issues a classically Valve update for its new MOBA: We see you're "really hyped up for an imminent update," but it "won't be coming for some time"

Deadlock players have been anticipating a patch sometime soon, but their hopes have been dashed by a developer message.

Valve's 'highly secretive' MOBA, Deadlock, has been going strong for over a year now. The devs have previously confirmed that updates will be spaced out in favour of bigger patches in the past, and for whatever reason, everyone had this week in mind. Looking over the Deadlock Subreddit, you'll see posts from users talking about how "the patch comes out tomorrow" and asking what they want to see in this week's patch .

However, in the official Deadlock Discord server (which was reposted to Reddit ), a Valve developer known as "Yoshi" posted the message, which reads, "We are seeing the community get really hyped up for an imminent update, but we wanted to let you know the update won't be coming for some time still."

Yoshi adds, "The entire team is focused on the update, it has a lot of new content and we are very excited to get it out but it isn't ready yet. We know this will be disappointing news to some, we'll let you know when it's very close and are able to predict the date." So, it's probably best not to expect a surprise update to drop, as the fanbase was earlier this week.

However, Yoshi did promise some balance updates are coming to the game in "a few days" and hinted to a user in the Discord about who will be nerfed, "Starts with S ends in V and is 4 letters," so there is some good news in the fact Shiv is being nerfed soon.

