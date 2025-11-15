Asked about adding multiplayer to his single-player MMORPG, indie dev says he doesn't want players getting co-op FOMO: "The solo gamer is very underrepresented"

"It's a huge undertaking to rewrite a game into co-op," Erenshor's dev says

Screenshot from Erenshore, showing three old-school style mmo characters standing on a sunsetting hill.
(Image credit: Burgee Media)

The entire pitch for Steam darling Erenshor is that it's an MMORPG where the 'MO' is a complete fabrication. It's a single-player game riffing on World of Warcraft, except all the other 'players' running about and questing are entirely simulated, and it'll likely remain that way throughout early access because the game's solo dev believes single-player gamers are "very underrepresented in today's gaming market."

"That's [co-op is] probably the biggest request I get," developer Burgee Media said in a recent Reddit Ask Me Anything session. "It's a huge undertaking to rewrite a game into co-op, and I feel an obligation to deliver on what was originally promised (a single player MMO experience), so it's not in the official plans for the time being."

