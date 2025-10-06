After 14-and-a-half years and over $500k raised for charity, Minecraft YouTuber KurtJMac finally reaches the Far Lands

If you've ever wondered what the Far Lands look like in Minecraft, YouTuber KurtJMac can finally give you an answer. Just short of a decade and a half after starting the expedition, he's now reached the anomalous region, and it's truly a joyous spectacle.

For a little added context, in March 2011, KurtJMac kicked off Far Lands or Bust, a one-man journey to find the eponymous glitched-out area in the outer fringes of Minecraft. He did it without using any mods, simply pushing out in something resembling a straight line for however long it takes.

Fast forward to October 2025, and after hundreds of episodes and over $500,000 raised for charity, he's done it. He reached the Far Lands, rejoicing in their fantastical splendor as a 14-and-a-half-year trek came to a close.

FLoB-a-Thon 2025 - Day 69 - "THE FAR LANDS" - YouTube Watch On

The moment arrived during Day 69 (nice) of the 2025 sub-a-thon, an event where Kurt streamed daily in aid of the UNRWA. It was expected he'd find his destination during one of these sessions, given his positioning and trajectory, but when, exactly, was the question.

Then, at 3:43:30 into the stream, he does it. While sailing around an island in the middle of a vast ocean, the distinct floating chunks of land appear in the distance. Kurt cheers looking at the mythical wall, as balloons bounce around him in celebration of the momentous occasion.

See, the Far Lands are a glitch from earlier versions of Minecraft where the land RNG eventually goes haywire, resulting in enormous archipelagoes in the sky. It’s long since been patched out, but besides adventures like Kurt's, the continent lives on in lore present in Minecraft: Story Mode and the like.

Not only did Kurt have to push through a lot of distance, he’d to navigate large swathes of instability as well, as his version of Minecraft simply wasn't all that optimized. Nonetheless, he persevered, just short of celebrating 15 years on the road, alongside his canine companion, Wolfie.

A testament to what’s possible with some dedication, a little bit of perseverance, and a high tolerance for video game nonsense. To the Far Lands!

