Metroid Prime developer struggled to find common ground with Nintendo "many" times, leading to one clash that went from morning until "the sun was setting"

"I've been working on Nintendo games my whole career, so I believe I have the most experience in making Nintendo games"

Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios and Nintendo has numerous disagreements while the now-classic GameCube game was in development, according to series producer Kensuke Tanabe.

Tanabe shared these insights into Metroid Prime's development for the new book, Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective (via IGN). Retro had been working on a separate first-person game called MetaForce, whose engine impressed Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto enough that he gave Retro the license to shift focus and make a new entry in the Metroid series, and apparently, it was then that creative tensions started brewing between the Texas-based developer and its soon-to-be parent company.

