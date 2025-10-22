Metroid Prime developer struggled to find common ground with Nintendo "many" times, leading to one clash that went from morning until "the sun was setting"

Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios and Nintendo has numerous disagreements while the now-classic GameCube game was in development, according to series producer Kensuke Tanabe.

Tanabe shared these insights into Metroid Prime's development for the new book, Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective (via IGN). Retro had been working on a separate first-person game called MetaForce, whose engine impressed Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto enough that he gave Retro the license to shift focus and make a new entry in the Metroid series, and apparently, it was then that creative tensions started brewing between the Texas-based developer and its soon-to-be parent company.

"There were many instances early on where our approaches to the specifications did not align, leading to disagreements," wrote Tanabe. "Retro often explained, 'This is how Western studios approach and think about game development.'

"To help them understand our perspective, I told them, 'Yes, but the game we are making now is a Nintendo game, and this is Retro's first time working on one. I've been working on Nintendo games my whole career, so I believe I have the most experience in making Nintendo games. So please trust me first.'"

Of course, Nintendo ultimately was the one making the final calls, but Retro fought hard for the ideas it felt strongly about, leading to extended meetings between the two parties.

"One day, during a video conference about the Meta Ridley battle, our discussions kept clashing, and we couldn't find common ground," Tanabe said. "Time slipped away and by the time the meeting (which had started in the morning) finally ended, the sun was setting."

According to Tanabe, Retro did score a number of wins in these negotiations, namely the shift from first to third-person when in Morph Ball mode and Samus' ability to roll through half pipes in Morph Ball mode, but it also had to relent to decision makers like Miyamoto, who declined a proposed skip option that would've reduced morphing time.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whatever friction was going on between Retro and Nintendo resulted in one of the most beloved Nintendo games ever made, speaking volumes for diversity of opinion in creative spaces and compromise between developers and publishers. Not gonna lie though, I kind of like the sound of that skip feature.

Find out which game beat out Metroid Prime for the top spot on our list of the best GameCube games.