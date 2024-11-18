As Metal Gear Solid 2 surpasses its 23rd anniversary, Hideo Kojima says "I sacrificed many things to create the games the way I wanted"

Hideo Kojima , the legendary mastermind behind smash-hit titles like Death Stranding and Metal Gear , shares he's made a good few personal sacrifices while designing his games to ensure that they're everything he envisions.

Speaking in a recent post commemorating Metal Gear Solid 2 and its impressive 23 years, Kojima describes how much the community's dedication means to him and explains why creating his iconic games hasn't always been easy - on the contrary, creation was a process marked by sacrifice. "Good morning," he writes. "I cannot express enough 'happiness' in words how I feel, that even after 23 years people remember."

Good Morning.I cannot express enough “happiness”in words how I feel, that even after 23 years people remember. I sacrificed many things to create the games the way I wanted, but I am confident that I was right of what my life has been. Thank you very much🖐️This was a welcome… pic.twitter.com/cRXeR3AaSYNovember 14, 2024

Kojima continues: "I sacrificed many things to create the games the way I wanted, but I am confident that I was right of what my life has been. Thank you very much." The renowned developer then shares two images - "a welcome box one time when I checked in a hotel" referencing "The Orange" cardboard box that Snake uses in Metal Gear, and some seriously nostalgic official Sons of Liberty artwork.

It's hard not to feel many different things reading Kojima's post - after all, it offers a glimpse not only of the past but of his own journey to the present as a creator. Thankfully, however, there are plenty of Kojima bangers still yet to come. The ever-mysterious OD , a horror title described by the dev as "a bit risky" and "a game like no other," is currently in the works, as is the now long-awaited Death Stranding 2 .

