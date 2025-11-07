"I can't describe how happy this makes us": No Man's Sky celebrates Mass Effect Day with the return of Commander Shepard's ship

November 7th marks N7 Day, a celebration of all things Mass Effect, even if most of the universe's population doesn't realize it. To mark the intergalactic holiday, BioWare is once again loaning out Commander Shepard's ship for people to use in No Man's Sky. (He won't be needing it any time soon, anyway.)

"To celebrate N7 Day, we are again collaborating with our friends at BioWare and EA to run the Beachhead expedition," a blog on the space sandbox's website reads, "and offer the No Man's Sky community another opportunity to claim the legendary SSV Normandy SR1."

The iconic ship was first shot out of a mass relay and into No Man's Sky's orbit straight after the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, and it's since come back to the game a couple of times, last year included.

Mass Effect's SSV Normandy SR1 Returns to No Man's Sky - YouTube Watch On

"We've welcomed many new Travellers to No Man's Sky since the Normandy's last appearance in the Euclid galaxy, and we hope this news comes as a welcome surprise to our fellow Mass Effect fans," the blog continues.

You can complete the Beachhead Expedition and grab the Normandy from now until November 18, at which point the game will cycle through this year's other expeditions every two weeks until mid-January 2026. So, go get it while you can. And if you can't, well, the Normandy's sure to pop back up at some N7 Day in the future.

"We remain THE BIGGEST Mass Effect fans and I can't describe how happy this makes us," Hello Games founder Sean Murray tweeted.

Speaking of, we haven't seen the long-awaited Mass Effect 5 in years, but BioWare put everyone's worries to bed by reconfirming that "the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe," earlier today.

