Picking up where Chrono Trigger left off 30 years later, this love letter to the classic JRPG has me in awe of its stunning pixel art – and now there's even a sky pirate

published

I can't think of a better way to celebrate Chrono Trigger's 30th birthday than with an updated trailer for Threads of Time

Threads of Time
(Image credit: Riyo Games/Humble Games)

Threads of Time has been an absolute stunner every time we've seen it, and just when I thought it couldn't look any better the devs have gone and added a sky pirate to the cast of the JRPG love letter.

Developer Riyo Games has been very forthcoming about Threads of Time's inspirations, as this is a time-traveling JRPG in the SNES style that owes no shortage of debt to Chrono Trigger. You'll fight dinosaurs in a prehistoric age, journey to a futuristic city, and fight impossible monsters at the edge of apocalypse. Even the combat takes a familiar form: turn-based battles built around using team combos within your party.

Threads of Time | Humble Games Showcase Trailer 2025 - YouTube Threads of Time | Humble Games Showcase Trailer 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

The "new" Threads of Time trailer that appeared during today's Humble Games Showcase might look pretty familiar if you've been following the game's development – it's mostly identical to the Tokyo Game Show trailer that debuted last year – but holy heck does it still look good. Fantastic character designs, impeccable pixel art, and a blend of dynamic camera angles and modern lighting giving it a look to rival Square Enix's HD-2D stunners, and this is still one of the prettiest games I've ever seen.

The actually new part of this teaser is the animated scene at the end, where we're introduced to a new, rodent-like sky pirate character who's downright adorable. JRPGs and sky pirates go together like peanut butter and jelly, and it's tough to imagine a more perfect addition to the cast.

There's a reason Chrono Trigger still tops our list of the best JRPGs.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

