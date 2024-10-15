After 38 years and 21 Final Fantasy games, legendary JRPG composer Nobuo Uematsu is retiring after Fantasian Neo Dimension

JRPG legend Nobuo Uematsu says Fantasian Neo Dimension will be his "final project" as a video game composer.

Fantasian - the latest project from Final Fantasy godfather Hironobu Sakaguchi - originally hit iOS in 2021, and Neo Dimension is an upgraded port set to launch for PC and consoles on December 5. In a message to fans promoting the upcoming release, Uematsu says "This is my final project as a composer of video game music. I hope you'll pick it up and play it! Thanks for your support!"

Watch this special message from #FantasianNeoDimension composer Nobuo Uematsu. pic.twitter.com/2Tk0wawBGFOctober 15, 2024

Uematsu's credits stretch back to 1986, when he composed music for early Square titles like King's Knight, 3-D WorldRunner, and Rad Racer. His compositions for the original Final Fantasy in 1987 would cement his reputation, and he'd go on to define the sound of the series for years. Even after Uematsu left the newly rechristened Square Enix in 2004 to go freelance, he'd continue contributing music to Final Fantasy throughout the years. All told, he's contributed in some way to 21 different Final Fantasy titles, plus a few more of the best JRPGs ever made.

That would make Uematsu's final project being a collaboration with Sakaguchi very appropriate - but it's not entirely clear what "final project" means here. In an interview with ComicBook around Fantasian's original release in 2021, Sakaguchi said that Fantasian would likely be Uematsu's final time working on a game's full soundtrack, but he'd "continue composing music maybe on a track-by-track basis."

In a more recent roundtable talk, Uematsu said "it'd be my honor" to come back and contribute a theme song to the third chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remake, as he did with the first two entries in the series - though exactly how serious we should take that comment isn't entirely clear. Even if Uematsu does end up writing a few more tracks in the years to come, Fantasian will, at a minimum, be the final game he fully leads the soundtrack for, marking the end of an incredible era.

The father of Final Fantasy says it's a "blessing" working with Square Enix and Yoshi-P to rebuild the JRPG he made "thinking it could become my final work."