After 23 years, JRPG fans start to hope again as Sega renews the trademark for Dreamcast and GameCube classic Skies of Arcadia

Skies of Arcadia is one of the most beloved JRPGs ever made, but decades after its original release fans are still begging for some kind of follow-up. Now, hope is springing once again as Sega has renewed the game's trademarks.

Sega renewed both "Skies of Arcadia" and "Eternal Arcadia" - the latter being the game's name in Japan - in January, as noted by Sega Informant on Twitter. On their own, these trademark renewals don't mean much, and fans were burned once before with a set of 2012 Skies of Arcadia trademark renewals that did not ultimately result in a new game or remaster.

But here in 2025, we know that Sega is working on an array of revivals for its dormant franchises, including cult classics like Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi. If games like those, which fans once feared would be forgotten completely, can make a comeback, why not Skies of Arcadia?

Originally released for Dreamcast in 2000, Skies of Arcadia follows a plucky group of sky pirates exploring an airborne realm. While the game wasn't successful enough to spawn a sequel, fans fell in love with its story, battle system, and colorful cast of characters, and it's still considered one of the best Dreamcast games ever released. An enhanced GameCube port titled Skies of Arcadia Legends followed in 2003, but that would be the last we'd see of the game, as to this day it still hasn't been brought to another platform. Here's hoping that changes sooner rather than later.

