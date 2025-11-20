2016's Tales of Berseria is getting remastered, leaving some JRPG fans puzzled as to why a mere 9-year-old game is getting this treatment before some much older entries

Tales of Berseria Remastered comes out in February

Yet another Tales JRPG is getting the remaster treatment, but this one's a bit more puzzling than the others. Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Berseria, which came out just nine years ago in 2016, is getting a remaster for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Switch. That's right, Switch. Not Switch 2.

Of course, in the days of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered and The Last of Us Part 1, reworks of games that aren't even a decade old aren't anything terribly new. That said, compounding the confusion in this case is the fact that there are many, much older games in the Tales series than Berseria. That said, Tales series producer Yusuke Tomizawa recently admitted that remastering old games can be tricky because tracking down the source code isn't always straightforward.