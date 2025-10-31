The indie horror I've been raving about for 2 years headlines an incredible $13 Halloween games bundle that includes 12 other spooky treats
Humble Games' Indie Fears bundle is a Halloween treat without the tricks
After two months of celebrating, the actual night of Halloween is a bittersweet moment of closure for me, which makes it all the more crucial to fully soak in the atmosphere before it's all over for another 10 months. Let me tell you, if I didn't already have plans for the night, and didn't already own most of the games included, I would almost surely be purchasing this Humble Games indie horror bundle and marathoning some of the best spooky gems in recent memory.
Humble's Indie Fears bundle includes 13 highly acclaimed indie horror games for $13. That's a buck a game, folks. And they're all really, seriously, genuinely great experiences encapsulating the unrestrained creativity that makes the indie space so great.
The highlight for me is undoubtedly Mouthwashing, a game I've been acting like a total weirdo about for almost two years now. It's one of those where the less I say, the better, but it's also a game I should probably preface with a disclaimer: it's incredibly dark, incredibly depressing, and it'll probably stick with you for an uncomfortable amount of time. That said, it's a masterful and surrealist statement on corporate greed that's simultaneously mysterious, disturbing, and darkly funny.
Because I don't have time to give a rundown of every game in the bundle, I'll just say they all have incredibly positive reviews, ranging from 86% positive on Steam to 97% positive. Here's the full list of games you're getting for your 13 hard-earned dollars:
- Mouthwashing
- Buckshot Roulette
- Arctic Eggs
- Who's Lila?
- Threshold
- Order 13
- No-Skin
- Kiosk
- Adios
- The Boba Teashop
- Massacre at the Mirage
- Terror at Oakheart
All in all, Humble lists this as a $114 value, and I'll go ahead and just trust them on their math. And while Halloween sadly ends tonight at midnight and will thus conclude the best time of year for playing these games, this deal is good for another 21 days at the time of writing. Regardless, for the price of a half-assed Chipotle bowl, this is an easy recommend whatever the season.
I've been a horror fan for almost 20 years, and these are the best Halloween games I recommend picking up this year
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.