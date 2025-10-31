The indie horror I've been raving about for 2 years headlines an incredible $13 Halloween games bundle that includes 12 other spooky treats

After two months of celebrating, the actual night of Halloween is a bittersweet moment of closure for me, which makes it all the more crucial to fully soak in the atmosphere before it's all over for another 10 months. Let me tell you, if I didn't already have plans for the night, and didn't already own most of the games included, I would almost surely be purchasing this Humble Games indie horror bundle and marathoning some of the best spooky gems in recent memory.

Humble's Indie Fears bundle includes 13 highly acclaimed indie horror games for $13. That's a buck a game, folks. And they're all really, seriously, genuinely great experiences encapsulating the unrestrained creativity that makes the indie space so great.

The highlight for me is undoubtedly Mouthwashing, a game I've been acting like a total weirdo about for almost two years now. It's one of those where the less I say, the better, but it's also a game I should probably preface with a disclaimer: it's incredibly dark, incredibly depressing, and it'll probably stick with you for an uncomfortable amount of time. That said, it's a masterful and surrealist statement on corporate greed that's simultaneously mysterious, disturbing, and darkly funny.

Because I don't have time to give a rundown of every game in the bundle, I'll just say they all have incredibly positive reviews, ranging from 86% positive on Steam to 97% positive. Here's the full list of games you're getting for your 13 hard-earned dollars:

Mouthwashing

Buckshot Roulette

Arctic Eggs

Who's Lila?

Threshold

Order 13

No-Skin

Kiosk

Adios

The Boba Teashop

Massacre at the Mirage

Terror at Oakheart

All in all, Humble lists this as a $114 value, and I'll go ahead and just trust them on their math. And while Halloween sadly ends tonight at midnight and will thus conclude the best time of year for playing these games, this deal is good for another 21 days at the time of writing. Regardless, for the price of a half-assed Chipotle bowl, this is an easy recommend whatever the season.

