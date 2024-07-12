Just days after a big patch, Lethal Company dev says he's "busy creating the best update of all time, gimme a couple weeks"

Only a few days have passed since Lethal Company 's solo developer Zeekerss released the indie horror hit's vehicular patch, the Version 55 update - and he's already got more on the way.

Lethal Company launched almost a year ago now, making waves among longtime horror fans and newcomers to the genre alike as a chaotic, quirky multiplayer experience. In the game, players must work for a mysterious company with Lovecraftian vibes, collecting scrap atop dangerous moon surfaces rife with monstrous SCP-style creatures. They can then sell the scrap for money, purchase useful tools for their next outing, and repeat the entire process - all while dodging death at every corner.

Considering this fun gameplay loop and the potential for co-op shenanigans, it's no wonder that Lethal Company became a smash Steam seller. Zeekerss, the indie dev behind the game, isn't done with it either - most recently, he launched an update dubbed Version 55 that adds in a vehicle for easier transportation of scrap. Before that, he added everything from terrifying entities to new maps and outfits. Now, the impressive dev says he's "busy creating the best update of all time."

busy creating the best update of all time, gimme a couple weeksJuly 10, 2024

While Zeekerss has yet to reveal what this massive patch may bring, he does announce that fans should "gimme a couple weeks" - which could mean another update this month. There might be all sorts of silly features to come, and players are already speculating underneath the dev's post. One asks if Zeekerss can add a moon with "only water," while another jokes about a surface "just covered in beehives with no buildings or other scrap." I'm keeping my fingers crossed for gravity mechanics, personally.

Searching for more spooktacular fun? Here are the best horror games around right now.